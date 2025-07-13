Training on natural farming for Meghalaya women farmers in Paderu

Paderu (ASR District): A group of women farmers from Meghalaya is currently on a study tour to Paderu to receive hands-on training in natural farming practices. As part of the visit, the tribal women farmers toured Birmishala and Gurrampanuku villages in Paderu division, where they observed paddy cultivation using natural methods and reviewed ATM model farming fields.

During their field visit, the farmers learned various techniques related to natural farming, soil conservation, low-cost cultivation methods, and self-reliance. This exposure aimed to enhance their understanding and skills in sustainable agriculture, and this initiative is part of a collaborative effort between the Andhra Pradesh government’s Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS), and the tribal farmers’ organisation M Nittaputtu. Over the past three years, these agencies have been successfully implementing natural farming practices in several villages across Meghalaya.

Officials stated that the ongoing cooperation focuses on promoting sustainable agriculture in Meghalaya by providing structured training. As part of this, 30 tribal women farmers from Meghalaya will undergo a 10-day training programme in the Paderu region.

On Saturday, RySS regional team members, technical experts from MAXX, the science and research wing, local natural farmers, and field-level staff participated in the training program. RySS Paderu said the initiative not only strengthens inter-state collaboration but also marks a significant step towards expanding natural farming practices

across India.