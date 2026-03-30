Transparent online counselling for 638 doctor posts

Amaravati: Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the recruitment and posting of medical officers will be conducted with unprecedented transparency through an online counselling system.

For the first time, the Director of Public Health (DPH) will oversee the filling of Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) posts through a fully digital counselling process. The Minister stated that candidates selected with MBBS qualifications will receive posting orders based on their preferences through an automated online system.

Out of the total 638 posts, appointments for 611 doctors will be processed immediately, excluding certain posts under the sports quota pending verification. The online counselling process, being conducted with the support of AP Online, will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed within 34 hours. Candidates can submit their options between 11 am on Monday and 6 pm on Tuesday, after which posting orders will be issued within 2–3 hours directly to their registered email IDs.

Minister Satya Kumar emphasied that postings will be allocated strictly as per candidates’ preferences, reservation policies, and government norms. He advised candidates to carefully exercise multiple options based on hospital-wise vacancies, as there is no limit on the number of preferences they can select.

Previously, postings were conducted through Zoom-based counselling or physical attendance at designated centres, which required more time and logistical arrangements. The new online system aims to simplify the process, enhance transparency, and ensure convenience for candidates.

According to Director of Public Health Dr Padmavathi, selected candidates must report to their respective district medical offices or teaching hospitals within 15 days of receiving their posting orders, where certificate verification will be carried out.

Detailed information is available on the official websites of the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, Directorate of Medical Education, and the recruitment board. Candidates can log in from Monday 11 am through the designated portal to submit their options.