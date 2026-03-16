Trek to Simhachalam focuses on maintaining roads plastic-free

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the slogan ‘love nature – protect the environment,’ a trekking expedition along the hill route was organised from Madhavadhara to Simhachalam. Organised jointly by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS Andhra University wing, and ‘Khelo Bharat’, the trek focused on safeguarding the environment and banning plastic.

Led by ‘Khelo Bharat’ convener Vijay and supported by members Kiran and Chandu, the ABVP and RSS members conducted the trek along the hilly terrain. Along the route, the participants collected plastic bottles, wrappers, and other litter discarded on the roads, building environmental awareness among the public.

Upon reaching Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Executive Officer J. Venkata Rao of the temple appreciated the participants for their collective effort.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO stated that the role of students is pivotal in keeping sacred pilgrimage sites plastic-free and expressed hope that the efforts undertaken by the team would serve as a guiding example for other voluntary organisations. Temple divisional engineer Ramaraju, assistant executive officer Vadrevu Ramana Murthy, PRO Naidu, and other temple staff members participated in the programme.