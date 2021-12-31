Tribal JAC to collect alms against shortage of teachers

Nellore: JAC leaders of tribal associations informed that they will collect alms from the people on January 6 demanding recruitment/deputation of teachers to Girijan Gurukulams in the district.



JAC state general secretary K C Penchalaiah and district president B L Sekhar addressed the media at Vennelakanti Raghavaiah Bhavan on Thursday and said there were teachers in 81 gurukulams of 8 districts.

Out of 486 teachers required, no teacher is working in all these institutions. Still, syllabus for 10th standard has not been completed even though the government is conducting exams in the next three months.

They said they were collecting alms from the people as part of protest and to bear the expenditure of teachers' salaries.

They said there were only 4 teachers for 260 students in Tenali, another four teachers in Kota in Nellore for 247 students, four teachers for 200 students in Karedu in Prakasam, and five teachers for 231 students at Mydukuru in Kadapa district.

JAC leaders said the similar situation prevailed in all 81 gurukul schools across the state.

There are 250-300 students in many schools against maximum capacity of 80-100 students.

Future of 17,128 students is at stake in the state due to poor strength of teachers.

Leaders I Ravi, Y Subrahmanyam, Ch Usha and others were present.