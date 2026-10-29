Tribal villages plunge into darkness

Paderu: Several tribal villages in the Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district were plunged into darkness after newly erected electricity poles collapsed due to heavy rain.

The incident occurred between Bodduvalasa and Rayipadu villages under Rompalli panchayat in the N R Puram area. Electricity supply was disrupted to Rayipadu, Simmidivalasa, Bongi, Chinnakonila and Burigi villages, leaving the tribal residents without power since Monday night.

With the electricity supply cut off, mobile phones in the villages also ran out of charge, making communication difficult for the residents.

The affected villagers pointed out that electricity had been extended to these remote hilltop villages less than two years ago.

However, the newly installed poles were unable to withstand the heavy rain, raising concerns over the quality of the materials used and the execution of the works.