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Tribal villages plunge into darkness

Newly erected electricity poles were collapsed due to heavy rain on Monday night near Bodduvalasa village
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Newly erected electricity poles were collapsed due to heavy rain on Monday night near Bodduvalasa village

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Paderu: Several tribal villages in the Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district were plunged into darkness after newly erected electricity poles collapsed due to heavy rain.

The incident occurred between Bodduvalasa and Rayipadu villages under Rompalli panchayat in the N R Puram area. Electricity supply was disrupted to Rayipadu, Simmidivalasa, Bongi, Chinnakonila and Burigi villages, leaving the tribal residents without power since Monday night.

With the electricity supply cut off, mobile phones in the villages also ran out of charge, making communication difficult for the residents.

The affected villagers pointed out that electricity had been extended to these remote hilltop villages less than two years ago.

However, the newly installed poles were unable to withstand the heavy rain, raising concerns over the quality of the materials used and the execution of the works.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

Tags

ASR District Power OutageAnantagiri MandalTribal Villages DarknessElectricity Pole CollapseRompalli Panchayat
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