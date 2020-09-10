Tribals carry pregnant woman on Doli to S Kota

S Kota (Vizianagaram): K Demudamma, a pregnant tribal woman was carried in a Doli for over 10 kms from Pallapu Dungada village under S Kota mandal in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday due to lack of proper road connectivity to her village.

The woman got auto-rickshaw after she was carried in Doli from Pallapu Dungada to roadside village Dabba Gunta.

After arduous efforts, the woman was admitted at Primary Health Centre in S Kota in district. The relatives of pregnant woman said that due to lack of road connectivity to their village, they have no other option than to carry the patients in Dolis.