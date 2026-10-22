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Tributes paid to police martyrs

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Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector T Nishanthi and SP Amit Bardar honor police martyrs and assist 15 bereaved families on Police Commemoration Day.

Collector T Nishanthi addressing a gathering on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day in Paderu on Wednesday
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Collector T Nishanthi addressing a gathering on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day in Paderu on Wednesday

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Paderu: Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector T Nishanthi paid tributes to police personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at CAH School in Talarsig on Wednesday. The Collector received the guard of honour and later laid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial in remembrance of the police personnel.

District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, Sub-Collector Kanala Chiranjeevi Naga Venkata Sahith and Additional SP Sruthi participated in the programme and paid homage to the martyrs. On the occasion, financial assistance was extended to the families of 15 police martyrs from the district, who lost their lives while discharging their duties.

Collector Nishanthi and police officials interacted with the bereaved family members and enquired about their welfare. The officials said the sacrifices made by police personnel in the service of the nation and in protecting public safety would always be remembered. Their courage, dedication and commitment to duty would continue to inspire society, they added.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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Police Commemoration DayAlluri Sitarama Raju DistrictT NishanthiAmit BardarPolice Martyrs Families
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