Tributes paid to police martyrs

Paderu: Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector T Nishanthi paid tributes to police personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at CAH School in Talarsig on Wednesday. The Collector received the guard of honour and later laid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial in remembrance of the police personnel.

District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, Sub-Collector Kanala Chiranjeevi Naga Venkata Sahith and Additional SP Sruthi participated in the programme and paid homage to the martyrs. On the occasion, financial assistance was extended to the families of 15 police martyrs from the district, who lost their lives while discharging their duties.

Collector Nishanthi and police officials interacted with the bereaved family members and enquired about their welfare. The officials said the sacrifices made by police personnel in the service of the nation and in protecting public safety would always be remembered. Their courage, dedication and commitment to duty would continue to inspire society, they added.