Trilingual IT Glossary expert review meet begins at SPMVV

Tirupati: The week-long Trilingual Information Technology Glossary – Expert Advisory Committee Review Meeting (Telugu–English–Hindi) began on Monday at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV). The programme is jointly organised by Department of Telugu Studies of the university and Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology under the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, New Delhi. The meeting will continue until March 14.

The programme was presided over by Prof Kolakaluri Madhu Jyothi, Head of the Department of Telugu Studies and programme coordinator. Speaking on the occasion, she said it was a matter of pride that the programme was being organised in the Department of Telugu Studies at the university. She noted that technology is developing rapidly and that translating knowledge from different languages and studying it in the mother tongue helps people gain better understanding. Dean Prof C Vani appreciated the Department of Telugu Studies for conducting its programmes with discipline and dedication. She also said that Rs 10 lakh has been allocated for translation work under PM-USHA. Deepak Kumar, Assistant Director of the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology said that art, culture and language are closely connected and that art is like the soul of language. He also explained that scientific and technical terms in many languages can be accessed through the website ‘shabd.education.gov.in’.

Scholars from different universities are participating in the meeting to review and discuss trilingual IT terminology. Faculty members and postgraduate students of the Department of Telugu Studies are also taking part in the programme.