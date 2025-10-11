True health means mental, physical and social well-being, says SVIMS Dean

Tirupati: CommemoratingWorld Mental Health Day, the Department of Psychiatry at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) organised an awareness programme on Friday to highlight the importance of mental well-being, particularly during crises and emergencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Dr Alok Sachan said that this year’s theme — ‘Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies’ underlines the need for mental health support during disasters and critical situations.

He added that, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), health is not merely the absence of disease but a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. “True happiness and fulfillment in life come only when a person is mentally strong, emotionally balanced, and capable of facing challenges with courage and clarity,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Head of the Psychiatry Department, Dr Ganesh Kumar, said that one in every five people globally suffers from some form of mental illness. Mental health problems tend to rise significantly during disasters and emergencies such as wars, accidents, floods, or tsunamis. “In such situations, conditions like depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and grief are common,” he explained. He further noted that psychiatrists play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating these conditions. “Public awareness about mental health is essential. At SVIMS, we provide comprehensive treatment and counselling for all types of mental disorders, including substance addiction,” he said. Assistant Professor Dr Durganjali, Senior Resident Dr Boyapati Chandana, and otherfaculty members of the Psychiatry Department also participated in the programme.