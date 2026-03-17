True tribute to Amarajeevi lies in all-round growth of state: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the National Democratic Alliance government in the state has been balancing development and welfare, while working towards building a healthy, wealthy, and happy society. Referring to the national leadership, Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working with the vision of Viksit Bharat and that Andhra Pradesh should strive to become the number one state in the country.

The Chief Minister made these remarks after inaugurating a 58-foot bronze statue of Potti Sreeramulu at Shakamuru Park in Amaravati on Monday, marking the freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary. The statue, named the ‘Statue of Sacrifice’, has been erected to commemorate Sreeramulu’s historic 58-day ‘fast unto death’ for the formation of Andhra State.

The monument has been installed by the Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu Memorial Trust.

The Chief Minister observed that the “real tribute” to Potti Sreeramulu would be the comprehensive development of the state in all sectors. He urged people to constantly remember Sreeramulu’s sacrifice and work collectively for the progress of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said the statue is the first major sculpture in Amaravati and stands as a lasting symbol of Sreeramulu’s sacrifice. The memorial has been built across 6.80 acres in Shakamuru Park, with the first phase of the project completed in a record six months. In the first phase, the massive structure used 26 tonnes of bronze and 42 tonnes of iron framework. In the next phase, a museum, an auditorium and skill development centres will be developed as part of the memorial park.

Describing Sreeramulu as a symbol of inspiration, the Chief Minister said the great freedom-fighter belonged to all communities and not just one section of society. Sreeramulu’s sacrifice paved the way for the creation of Andhra State and later encouraged the formation of linguistic states across India. Naidu recalled that Sreeramulu fought also for social causes, including Dalits’ entry into temples by undertaking a 29-day fast earlier in his life.

Naidu emphasised that Andhra state was achieved through Sreeramulu’s sacrifice, just as the state capital has been made possible by the sacrifices of farmers who contributed land for Amaravati’s development. The Chief Minister criticised the previous government for attempting to divide the capital and said Amaravati is now progressing as a “people’s capital”.

Naidu also announced that the state government would soon issue a Government Order (GO) to recognise various Vaishya groups under the unified identity of Arya Vaishyas, respecting their sentiments. He assured that the coalition government is committed to creating a business-friendly environment for the community.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Ministers Nara Lokesh, Nadendla Manohar and several public representatives attended the unveiling ceremony. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister also released a postal cover issued by India Post in honour of Potti Sreeramulu and felicitated members of his family during the event.