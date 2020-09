TTD Annamacharya Project founder director passes away

Tirupati: TTD Annamacharya Project founder-director Kami Setti Srinivasulu passed away due to ill health at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Srinivasulu served as Director Annmacharya Project and also SV recording Project for many years in the TTD. He had given his voice as a well-known commentator for Annamayya Audio songs.

And worked hard for developing the SV Recording Project to bring out the Annamayya Songs into the limelight. After retirement, he was living in Hyderabad.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy expressed his condolence over Srinivasulu death and recalled his relationship with him in TTD affairs.