TTD announces Ratha Saptami Celebrations in Tirumala on 25 January

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that Ratha Saptami celebrations will take place on January 25th, coinciding with Surya Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the Sun God. On this auspicious day, Lord Venkateswara will be paraded on seven different vahanas (vehicles) through the streets of the temple, granting devotees the opportunity for darshan.

Ratha Saptami, observed on the seventh day of the bright half of the month of Magha, is significant as it marks the birthday of the Sun God, who, according to the Vedas, illuminated the world on this day. In anticipation of the vast number of devotees expected to attend the festivities, the TTD is implementing extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth celebration.

In light of the anticipated turnout, several temple services have been cancelled, including Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva. Meanwhile, Suprabhatam, Thomala, and Archana will be conducted privately. The TTD is urging devotees to plan their visits accordingly as they prepare for this grand occasion.