TTD announces schedule for June ticket quota

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the quota for various Srivari darshan tickets and accommodation for June 2026 in phases starting March 18.

According to TTD, tickets for Srivari Arjita Sevas — Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana — will be released online at 10 am on March 18. Devotees can register for the electronic dip for these sevas until 10 am on March 20.

Those allotted tickets through the electronic dip must complete payment between March 20 and March 22 before 12 noon to confirm their bookings.

Tickets for other Arjita Sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva and Jyeshtabhishekam will be released online at 10 am on March 21.

The quota for Virtual Sevas along with their darshan slots will be made available online at 3 pm on March 21. TTD will release Angapradakshinam tokens online at 10 am on March 23, while the quota for Srivani Trust darshan tickets will be released at 11 am on the same day. The quota of free special darshan tokens for senior citizens, differently-abled persons and devotees suffering from chronic illnesses will be released online at 3 pm on March 23.

Special Entry Darshan tickets will be released online at 10 am on March 24. On the same day, the accommodation quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be made available online at 3 pm.

TTD has advised devotees to book Srivari Arjita Sevas and darshan tickets only through its official website: https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in