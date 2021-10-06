TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy lays stone for 100-bed ESI Hospital

Mandapeta: TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that construction works of 100-bed ESI hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore will be completed in a timely manner. The hospital will provide health security to the people in the East Godavari district, he said.

He performed Bhoomi Puja of the hospital works along with Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandrabose, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna at Pedakaluva here on Tuesday.

He said that the State government under the guidelines of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave supreme importance to education as well as the health sector. He said that the construction of this hospital will be done in 3.6 acres.

He said that the government has been trying to develop hospitals in the government sector on par with corporate hospitals in the State. With Rs 5.48 crore assistance from the NABARD they performed Bhoomi puja on a grand scale he said, adding that that despite financial crunch in the State, the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is bravely fulfilling his promised targets of social welfare schemes.

Rajya Sabha Member Subhash Chandra Bose stated that Mandapeta Municipality has earmarked Rs 1.30 crore for the hospital. From MPLADS, Rs 1.30 crore has been allotted. The hospital will be equipped with all modern medical facilities. The hospital will provide service to nearly 50,000 people.