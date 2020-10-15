TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is gradually decreasing in the state of Andhra Pradesh and across the country. However, many celebrities are infecting with the dreadful virus. Recently TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy was diagnosed with corona. He is being treated at a reputed hospital in Hyderabad. YV Subba Reddy participated in a recent TTD meeting. This has caused concern among those who met him recently. YV Subba Reddy participated in his mother Pichamma's birthday celebrations on the 12th of this month and concerned about his mother's health.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas also tested positive for coronavirus and rushed to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. On September 28, Vellampalli Srinivas was diagnosed with corona positive. He has been receiving treatment ever since. But, even after 14 days, the virus has not subsided. He was shifted to Hyderabad on Wednesday for better treatment.

On the other hand, Corona virus cases in Andhra Pradesh have decreased compared to the past. As many as 3892 coronavirus cases have been registered in the AP recently, the government said in a health bulletin released yesterday. This brings the total number of corona cases in the state to 7,67,465. In the state, 32 people died of corona within 24 hours. This brings the number of corona deaths in the state to 6319 so far. As many as 719477 people have recovered from the coronavirus and there are currently 41669 active cases in the state. 69,463 corona tests were performed in a single day in the AP.