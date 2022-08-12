TTD earns a record income of Rs 139.33 crore in July

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) netted an income of Rs 139. 33 crore in July this year while 23.40 lakh devotees had darshan of the Lord in the month.

Disclosing the details of July pilgrim rush and Hundi offering to media here on Thursday, TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy said as many as 1.07 crore laddus, the most sought after prasadam of Lord were sold to devotees and 53.43 lakh devotees.

The number of devotees who underwent tonsure as a gesture of the fulfilment of vows, in July was 10.97 lakh.

The EO said the Hundi income which the TTD got in July was the highest so far the TTD received in a month.

It may be noted here that the Hundi income is more or less steadily increasing since the temple was opened for darshan after the pandemic.

The income through Tirumala temple Hundi which was Rs 79.34 crore in February this year increased to 128.60 crore in March registering a big leap of nearly Rs 50 crore. But in April the income slightly decreased to Rs 127 crore only to jump to Rs 130.29 crore in May, Rs 123.75 crore in June and in July Rs 139.33 which is the highest in a month, so far.

Dharma Reddy took the occasion to explain the steps TTD took up to streamline the allotment of accommodation in Tirumala.

Only 7,000 rooms available at Tirumala which would be sufficient to the requirements of 35,000 devotees only as against about one lakh turnout of pilgrims daily, after coronavirus, he said, candidly admitting that accommodation stands as a perennial problem in Tirumala.

The occupancy rate of rooms has registered an all-time high of 180 per cent due to the heavy demand for the rooms, he informed.

Providing rooms to all the devotees coming to Tirumala is an uphill task and is a major challenge as was in the past, in the present and even in future also, due to limitation in expanding accommodation facility he said seeking devotees should come to Tirumala for darshan as per their time slots. Both High Court and state governments have put a stay on new constructions in Tirumala, he pointed out.

The TTD EO explained that about 2,000 rooms are made available for online reservation and another 15,000 persons could be accommodated in the PACs and added that works are for providing 4500 geysers to enhance hot water facility in Tirumala.

He said it has been instructed that the Tricolour should be hoisted atop all the TTD employees' houses as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on August 15.