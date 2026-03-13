  1. Home
TTD EO inspects luggage deposit counter at Alipiri

  • Created On:  13 March 2026 9:51 AM IST

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer M Ravichandra inspected functioning of the luggage deposit counter set up at Alipiri on Thursday along with TTD CVSO Muralikrishna.

The officials explained to the EO about the system through which the luggage deposited by devotees. who walk to Tirumala, is safely transported to Tirumala. They informed that a receipt containing an automatically generated QR code is being issued to devotees immediately after depositing their luggage.

They said on normal days nearly 6,000 bags and during special festival days up to 10,000 bags are safely transported to Tirumala.

Later, the EO examined facilities at luggage counter and gave several instructions to the officials to provide more convenient services to devotees.

Alipiri AVSO Ramesh Krishnan and other officials were also present.

TTD luggage deposit inspectionAlipiri luggage counter TirumalaM Ravichandra review facilitiesQR code luggage system TTDTirumala devotee services
