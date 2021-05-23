TTD plans to supply herbs and produce Anandaiah's medicine if approved by govt.

MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Governing council, said that TTD is ready to prepare medicine at the Ayurvedic Pharmacy if the Anandaiah medicine from Krishnapatnam in Nellore district was approved. He said that he had examined the Ayurvedic medicine together with a team of doctors. He claimed that doctors found there are no side effects to the drug and said they are waiting for the reports of ICMR and AYUSH.

Meanwhile, the doctors of SV Ayurvedic Hospital met this morning to discuss what action should be taken if the drug is approved. On this occasion, Chevireddy Bhaskarreddy met the doctors at Srinivasa Ayurvedic Pharmacy in Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Chevireddy said herbs are available in the Seshachalam forests. The research team said the drug would be considered as immunity boosters if it was determined that it was not a coronavirus drug. He said that plans are being prepared in Ayurveda Pharmacy for this purpose.

According to AYUSH Commissioner Ramu, the drug given by Anandaiah under the name of Corona Antidote in Krishnapatnam, Nellore district has been identified as a country medicine and said it is not an ayurvedic medicine. However, the AYUSH Commissioner also clarified that the drug does not contain any harmful substances and therefore it is not harmful. It has been revealed that common ingredients are also used in eye drops. On Saturday (May 22), an AYUSH delegation directly inspected the Anandaiah's preparation.