TTD releases Angapradakshana tokens for February 2025 quota

Devotees eager for darshan at the sacred shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala should prepare for the upcoming release of tickets for various services, according to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Beginning today, online tickets for Srivari darshan for the month of February will be available, providing opportunities for worshippers to take darshans.

As per the schedule, Angapradakshana darshan tickets will go live at 10 am today, followed by the availability of Srivani darshan tickets at 11 am. Additionally, the quota for darshan tickets reserved for elderly and disabled devotees will be released at 3 pm. Tomorrow, TTD will also offer special entry darshan tickets priced at Rs. 300, starting at 10 am, with accommodation room quotas released at 3 pm the same day.

In a bid to enhance convenience for pilgrims, TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao inaugurated a new center locker system at the Pilgrim Accommodation Complex 3 in Tirumala. This facility will feature 1,480 lockers available for devotees who are unable to secure accommodation rooms.

The demand for darshan continues to surge, with TTD officials reporting that devotees are currently waiting in 16 compartments. Those without tokens can expect a wait time of approximately eight hours for a full darshan experience of Lord Srivari.

On Friday, the temple welcomed 63,731 devotees, with 22,890 visitors offering their "talanilas." TTD's hundi income reached an impressive Rs. 3.94 crore, reflecting the dedication and faith of the pilgrim community.

As the rush of devotees persists, TTD urges everyone to stay informed about ticket availability and to utilize the newly launched services for a smoother pilgrimage experience.