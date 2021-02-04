TTD Seeghra Darshanam facility to APSRTC passengers

Vijayawada: TTD arranged Seeghra Darsanam ticket facility to the passengers of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). Devotees travelling by RTC buses from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chennai, Bengaluru, Maharashtra and other places can board the RTC buses and can go Tirumala by purchasing Seeghra Darsanam ticket at Rs 300. APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director R P Thakur in a release on Thursday said the devotees, who go the Tirupati from various places can get Seeghra Darsanam tickets.

He said the TTD is providing Seeghra Darsanam facility at 11 am and 4 pm every day. The RTC supervisors in Tirupati will help the passengers having Seeghra Darsanam ticket to reach Tirumala by buses.

He said 1,000 Seeghra Darsanam tickets will be issued every day and added that the RTC is operating 650 buses to Tirupati every day from various destinations. He thanked the TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and temple executive officer K S Jawahar Reddy for providing the facility to the RTC passengers.