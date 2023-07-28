TTD slammed for not conceding demands of forest workers

Tirupati: Leaders of various political parties and associations expressed their solidarity to the TTD forest workers, who were on a relay fast, which completed 1,000 days on Thursday and criticised the TTD, the temple management, for its apathy in conceding the genuine demands of the forest workers including regularisation of their service.

A rally was taken out from TTD administrative building here, which culminated in a meeting at Hare Rama Hare Krishna Road, where the TTD Forest Officer (DFO) was located. CITU state general secretary Ch Narasinga Rao, addressing the meeting, slammed the TTD, the temple management which despite being a religious institution, lacked a humane approach towards its own workers, who are pouring their sweat and blood to keep the holy hills Tirumala clean and green.

The 200 staff working in the TTD forest department for long forced to take to the streets and protesting since 1,000 days for regularisation of their service but TT Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy remaining silent, he said finding fault with the TTD regularising the services of some forest workers though they were juniors and decided to bring the 200 senior workers under a corporation for outsourced employees in TTD.

TDP leaders including Pulivarti Nani, former MLA M Sugunamma said that they would solve the forest workers issue immediately after TDP comes to power and squarely blamed TTD EO Dharma Reddy for the workers demand remaining unfulfilled.

Jana Sena Party leaders including city president Raja Reddy, Subashini, Keertana and others declared their party support to forest workers and said that party chief

will address a meeting in support of the forest workers in August.

Congress leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy without mincing words said EO Dharma Reddy was root cause of many problems that the TTD was facing and CPI leader Radhakrishna extended his party full support to forest workers’ demand.

CITU district general secretary and TTD forest workers’ union honorary president K Murali said dharnas were held state-wide and also in all the 34 mandals in Tirupati district in support of forest workers.

He warned that the union in association with political parties, social and mass organisations, would intensify the stir to force the TTD agree to the demands of the workers.