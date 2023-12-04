  • Menu
TTD stalls Theertha Snanam at KT

TTD stalls Theertha Snanam at KT
Tirupati: In view of the non-stop rains following Cyclone Michaung effect, water is gushing out in Sri Kapila Theertham (KT) in Tirupati.

Keeping in view devotees’ safety, TTD has temporarily stopped giving permission to devotees to take holy bath in this torrent waters till the situation turns to normalcy. Devotees were requested to make note of this and to co-operate with the TTD management.

