Live
- Mkts continue downslide for 4th day
- IMO Secretary General hails India’s role in sustainable shipping, seafarer welfare
- India needs to cut tariffs for better growth: NITI
- District Bar Association protests against Draft Advocates Act Amendment Bill 2025
- Officials told to generate local livelihoods to stop migration
- Valley Green Garments selected at MSMU Agreement
- Arab leaders meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Palestinian issue, Gaza developments
- SP inaugurates neonatal ICU Ambulance
- High command should utilise campaign skills of Sharmila
- Municipal authorities turn blind eye to river water contamination
Just In
TTD to release Angapradakshina tokens of May quota today
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of various ticket quotas for devotees wishing to visit Tirumala Srivari in May.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of various ticket quotas for devotees wishing to visit Tirumala Srivari in May.
On February 22, TTD will make available the Anga Pradakshinam tokens at 10 am, followed by the release of the Srivani Trust tickets at 11 am. Later in the day, at 3 pm, free special darshan tokens will be issued specifically for the elderly, disabled, and those with chronic illnesses, ensuring they have the opportunity to seek blessings at Tirumala.
Additionally, TTD will open the special entry darshan ticket quota priced at Rs. 300 on Monday, February 24, at 10 am. The room quota for accommodations in Tirumala and Tirupati will also be released online the same day at 3 pm. TTD emphasises that all Srivari Arjitha Seva and darshan tickets should be booked exclusively through the official website at https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.