TTD to release Angapradakshina tokens of May quota today

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of various ticket quotas for devotees wishing to visit Tirumala Srivari in May.

On February 22, TTD will make available the Anga Pradakshinam tokens at 10 am, followed by the release of the Srivani Trust tickets at 11 am. Later in the day, at 3 pm, free special darshan tokens will be issued specifically for the elderly, disabled, and those with chronic illnesses, ensuring they have the opportunity to seek blessings at Tirumala.

Additionally, TTD will open the special entry darshan ticket quota priced at Rs. 300 on Monday, February 24, at 10 am. The room quota for accommodations in Tirumala and Tirupati will also be released online the same day at 3 pm. TTD emphasises that all Srivari Arjitha Seva and darshan tickets should be booked exclusively through the official website at https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.