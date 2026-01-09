TTD to suspend SSD tokens during Ratha Saptami Celebrations from January 25

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has issued an important advisory to devotees of Lord Venkateswara in light of the upcoming 'Ratha Saptami' celebrations scheduled for January 25th. As a result of the anticipated influx of devotees, adjustments to darshan procedures and token issuance have been implemented.

In a statement made by TTD Additional Executive Officer, Venkaiah Chowdary, the issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens in Tirupati will be suspended from January 24th to 26th. Devotees are urged to take note of this change and plan their visits accordingly.

The January 25th celebrations will feature an impressive display of seven Vahana Sevas—processions on different vehicles—marking what is known as 'Artha Brahmotsavam'. However, to manage the expected crowds, several services have been cancelled. These include:

Arjita Sevas: Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas.

VIP Darshans: Special privileges for NRIs, parents with infants, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals have also been temporarily halted. Only protocol dignitaries will be permitted for VIP break darshans, with no recommendation letters being accepted on January 24th.

In preparation for the event, the TTD has assured that comprehensive arrangements are in place, including food distribution, sanitation, medical services, and security to ensure a smooth experience for all devotees. Additional teams will be actively monitoring vehicular traffic on the ghat roads throughout this busy period.