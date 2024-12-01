TTD vows to preserve spiritual essence of Tirumala

Tirupati : In a significant move to uphold the sanctity and spiritual tranquillity of Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a strict ban on political and hate speeches in the sacred hill town. Known as ‘Bhuloka Vaikuntam’ (the earthly abode of Lord Vishnu), Tirumala has long been revered as a spiritual haven. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier emphasised the importance of preserving its sanctity, urging devotees to ensure the hilltown resonates only with chants of ‘Govinda’.

Despite the TTD’s clear guidelines discouraging political or hate-filled remarks, several political figures have used the hill town as a platform to make controversial statements, often just after their darshan at the Srivari temple. These actions have disrupted the spiritual atmosphere, prompting the TTD to enforce stricter measures. Alongside the ban, TTD has announced that violators will face legal action and has appealed to all visitors to cooperate in maintaining the sacred environment.

The decision aligns with Chief Minister Naidu’s broader initiative to reform and cleanse the systems surrounding Tirumala. After assuming office for the fourth time, Naidu, a staunch devotee of Lord Venkateswara, underscored his commitment to enhancing the spiritual sanctity of the region.

Naidu himself has consistently refrained from making political statements during his visits to Tirumala, setting a personal example of discipline and reverence. However, this restraint has not been mirrored by several others, especially those in opposition parties. Over the past five years, several political leaders have frequently used Tirumala as a stage for political commentary, causing distress among devotees.

A recent controversy further highlighted the need for these measures. Former Minister Ambati Rambabu violated TTD’s guidelines by wearing a shirt featuring a sticker of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit.

TTD’s latest decision is seen as a crucial step toward preserving the spiritual essence of Tirumala. By curbing political and divisive activities, the board aims to restore the hill town’s reputation as a serene retreat for devotees seeking peace and divine blessings.

Speaking to The Hans India, TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy emphasised the need for stringent action against individuals making political statements at Tirumala. He revealed that during a recent board meeting, he proposed filing cases against such individuals before they reach Alipiri.

“It is deeply unfortunate that some leaders, after offering prayers to the Lord, step out of the temple and make political comments at the Mahadwaram. Such behaviour must stop in the sacred presence of the Lord”, he said.

Bhanu Prakash also criticised the increasing trend of photo shoots in front of the temple, asserting that such activities should be strictly prohibited. He suggested that any equipment or materials used for unauthorised photo shoots should be confiscated immediately. Furthermore, he proposed that individuals involved in such acts be barred from future Srivari darshan. He announced his intention to put forward this proposal formally at the next TTD board meeting.