TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy hands over Rs. 10 lakh cheque to liver patient kin

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Razia, the wife of Ahmed Basha, who was suffering from a liver problem. Ahmed Basha's family expressed their gratitude to CM Jagan, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and Chevireddy Mohit Reddy for providing such a large amount in their time of emergency. The program took place at Mohit Reddy's residence in Tummallagunta on Saturday.

The doctors had recommended emergency medical services for Ahmed Basha, and therefore MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Tuda Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy applied for funds from the CM Relief Fund. As a result, Rs.10 lakh was sanctioned under the CM Relief Fund.

Mohit Reddy emphasized the importance of a healthy liver, stating that it plays a major role in immunity, metabolism, and the supply and storage of nutrients. He advised people to take care of their liver and avoid bad habits for better health.

The program was attended by family members of the victim, religious leaders, and others.