Tulasi Reddy flays NDA govt for denying steel plant in Kadapa

Vempalle (YSR District): Senior Congress leader and PCC Media and Social Media Committee chairman N Tulasi Reddy has said that the BJP-led NDA government has betrayed Kadapa by neglecting establishment of the steel plant in the YSR district.

Speaking after unveiling the poster related to the five-day Padayatra of CPI scheduled to be held from December 9 to 13 from Kanne Theerdham to Kadapa with the demand for setting up a steel plant in the district, he said that though infrastructure facilities like land, water, power, transport facility and raw materials were available in Kadapa district, the Centre totally neglected the project over the last 8 years for various reasons.

Tulasi Reddy said that if the Congress had won in the State elections in 2014 or 2019, it would have established the steel plant in the interest of the local unemployed youth.

While questioning the credibility of the YSR Congress government over the inordinate delay in establishing the steel plant, the Congress leader recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone on December 23, 2019, but subsequently no progress has been made.

Tulasi Reddy urged the people to extend support to the Padayatra of CPI by participating in large numbers. Vempalle TDP mandal convener Rama Muni Reddy, CPI leaders Gali Chandra, Basha, Murali, Congress leader Subrahmanyam and others were present.