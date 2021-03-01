Twelve-day Brahmotsavams to begin in Srikalahasti on March 6

Tirupati: The 12-day annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti town, 40 km from here, will commence with Dhwajarohanam, hoisting of celestial flag on March 6 and will come to end with Santhi Abhishekam on March 18.

According to temple officials, marking the beginning of the holy fete, Kannappa Dhwajarohanam will be conducted at Kannappa temple atop a hillock adjacent to the main temple on March 6 and on the following day the Dhwajarohanam will be held in main Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy temple on March 7.

Kannapa was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The Dhwajarohanam will be first held in Kannappa temple following the age-old temple tradition, as mark of reverence to the devotee of Lord.

As part of the 12 day religious fete, the processional deities will be taken in a procession atop various Vahanams daily both morning and evening in the four mada streets around the temple.

The important events include Nandi Seva (on March 11th night), Rathotsavam (on 12th morning), float festival known as Theppostavam (on 12th night), Siva-Parvathi Kalyanam (on 13), Giri Pradakshina known as Konda Chuttu in local parlance (on 15 morning) and Pallakiseva (on 17 night).

During the Kalyanostavam, mass marriages will also be held in the town considering the wedlock during the celestial wedding of God and Goddess will augur well to the couple.

The annual Brahmotsavams of Srikalahasthi acclaimed as Dakshina Kasi attracts lakhs of devotees from various States including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and the two Telugu States.

The temple administration along with Srikalahasti municipality and Police Department is making elaborate arrangements to cope with the big congregation expected for the 12-day religious celebrations.