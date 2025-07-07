Two arrested in cybercrime, forgery case

Vizianagaram: Two employees of MFCWL, Boora Ratnaji from Rajahmundry and GJ Srinivas from Tamil Nadu, have been arrested by the Vizianagaram One Town police for cybercrime, forgery, and GST fraud. The arrests followed a complaint by Karri Ravindra Reddy, a stockyard operator from Vizianagaram, which led police to uncover a scam involving fake email IDs, forged signatures, and counterfeit rubber stamps used to intercept communications and manipulate financial records. MFCWL, a Mahindra Group company established in 2018, operates over 800 vehicle stockyards under its Yard Management Service (YMS).

Allegations have emerged that the company collects crores of rupees monthly without issuing proper receipts, raising concerns about nationwide GST evasion. A recent GST raid on Shri Sai Pawan Agency in Visakhapatnam further intensified suspicions.

Police investigations revealed that Gutti Praveen Kumar, an employee of MFCWL, was the mastermind behind the forgery scheme.

Others named as co-accused include Chelli Raju, Jayaprakash Reddy, Vishwanath Reddy, Sangeetha Kannan, and Mohammed Aminuddin. They created fake email IDs, stamps, and logos on behalf of Ravindra Reddy, committing fraud amounting to Rs 1 crore.

FIRs have been filed, and the public is calling for the swift arrest of the remaining suspects and a thorough investigation into the nationwide operations of MFCWL.

Authorities are extensively investigating the case to identify other culprits involved in this large-scale financial fraud network.