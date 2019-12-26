Two dead after being hit by a train in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: A speedy train rushing on track has knocked down two workers on Thursday in Vizianagaram district. As per information, someday labour workers of K.Krishnapuram village in Dattirajeru mandal are involving in track maintenance work at Donkinavalasa railway station.

There was a narrow bridge nearby the village and the works are being undertaken on that bridge. But a speedy train rushing towards Visakhapatnam has hit them. D.Sanyasi Rao aged 52 years and P.Ramu aged 50 years were crushed on the track and lost their lives. D.Annapurnamma was seriously injured and shifted to hospital. Immediately the train was stopped and undertaken rescue operations.

