Two dead, five injured after car overturns in Kurnool district
Two persons lost their lives on the spot, and five others were seriously injured when the car they were traveling in overturned on the outskirts of Chintakunta village.
In a ghastly road accident near Chintakunta, Halaharvi mandal in Kurnool district, two persons lost their lives on the spot, and five others were seriously injured when the car they were traveling in overturned on the outskirts of Chintakunta village.
The injured persons were immediately taken to Aluru Government Hospital where they received first aid before being transferred to Bellary for further treatment.
Upon receiving the information, the police have examined the scene of the accident and have sent the deceased bodies to Aluru Hospital. A case was registered and investigation is underway.
