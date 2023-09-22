Two dead several injured in a collision of a lorry and tourist bus in Annamayya

A tragic road accident occurred at night in Annamayya district where a lorry and a tourist bus collided near Devapatla in Sambepalle mandal leaving both the drivers of the lorry and the bus lost their lives in the accident.



Additionally, 40 individuals who were traveling in the bus sustained injuries, with 10 of them being in critical condition. The injured were promptly transferred to hospitals in Tirupati, Kadapa, and other locations.



The unfortunate incident took place while people from Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts were on a pilgrimage journey.