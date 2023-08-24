Live
- Ola Electric commences deliveries of the all new S1 Air
- To get rid of anti-Hindu tag, Stalin to attend Mutt college function
- Two died in a collision between two cars and a lorry in Krishna district
- At least 10 under-construction buildings collapse in Himachal
- Sonia 'thrilled' over Chandrayaan-3 success
- PL Stock Update - TVS Motor - TVS X EV - Launch of a niche market offering
- PL Stock Report: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CROMPTON IN) - Analyst Meet Update - Reiterated Crompton 2.0 strategy - Focus on growth - BUY
- PL Sector Update: Multiplex - Sector Update – Can 2QFY24 be best ever for PVR-Inox in post pandemic era?
- Warm welcome to Archer Jyothi Surekha
- Mandali Buddha Prasad to stage Satyagraha Deeksha
Just In
Two cars and a lorry collided resulting in the loss of two lives and serious injuries to nine others while the cars were trying to avoid the lorry.
In a tragic road accident that took place on National Highway 216 near Sangamudi in Krithivennu mandal of Krishna district, two cars and a lorry collided resulting in the loss of two lives and serious injuries to nine others while the cars were trying to avoid the lorry.
The deceased were identified as Tenneti Anamani (70), who was in the car traveling from Guntur to Mogallamur, and the driver of the car, Peyyila Balaswamy (20) of Allavaram Pollanna, Allavaram Mandal. Rajeshwari and four children who were in the same car sustained serious injuries while Nagabasavaiah and Ravi, who were traveling in another car, also suffered serious injuries.
All the injured individuals were promptly taken to Machilipatnam Government Hospital with the help of Krithivennu police and residents.
The authorities, including Bandar Rural CI Veeraprasanna Goud and Bantumilli SI Paidi Babu, arrived at the scene to collect details and initiated an investigation. A case was also registered on the incident.