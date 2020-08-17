Two employees suspended for not attending Covid duties in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Two employees were suspended and another two received show cause notices for neglecting Covid duties in the district on Sunday. According to details, Veeragattam mandal center engineering assistant (EA) G Venkatesh and Veeragattam mandal Veterinary assistant surgeon in Bituvada village P Chaitanya Sankar were suspended. G Venkatesh did not attended duties at Covid control room at Veeragattam mandal centre and P Chaitanya Sankar not attended duties in the villages under Bituvada cluster as part of Covid surveillance. Suspension orders were issued by the joint collector (JC) for wards and villages development wing K Srinivasulu on Sunday.



Another two employees one is Veeragattam mandal parishad development officer G Pydithalli and extension officer for panchayat raj and rural development P Rajkumar were served show cause notices for not supervising their duties at mandal level properly. As a result of lack of supervision at mandal and village level, Covid cases are increasing every day. Village and ward level staff were most important and they need to discharge their duties carefully, JC appealed to the employees.