Two More Bodies Recovered in Godavari Tragedy in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Authorities have recovered the bodies of two more students who went missing in the Godavari River in Bhadradri Kothagudem on Friday, taking the death toll to five. The victims have been identified as Satish and Teja.

Earlier, the bodies of three of the five missing youths were retrieved on Saturday. Search operations concluded after officials located the remaining two bodies on Sunday.

The incident took place near Etapaka in the Polavaram area. The group, comprising seven second-year B.Tech students from SRM University and KL University, had travelled to Bhadrachalam in Telangana before heading to the riverbank.

According to officials, the tragedy unfolded when one student entered the river and another attempted to rescue him, triggering a chain reaction that led to five students being swept away by the strong currents.

Authorities have urged visitors to exercise caution near riverbanks, particularly during periods of high water flow.