Two women who came for renewal of passport dies in road mishap in Chittoor

In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter-in-law duo who returned from America for the renewal of passport had died in a road mishap at Kanipakam in Chittoor. Going into the details, couple Kumaraswamy and Sujatha from Hyderabad working in USA by profession and has son Dhanu.



The three had come to India last month for renewal of their passports. Father and mother's passports have been renewed, but the son's passport has not been renewed. As there was time, Kumarswamy along with his parents Subramaniam, Swarnalatha and wife Sujatha left by car from Hyderabad to Kanipakam Srivarasiddhi Vinayaka on Swami Tuesday morning.

While they were on their way, a tire exploded near Tiruvanampalle near Kanipakam in the evening. The car lost control and hit a coconut tree on the side of the road. Swarnalatha (65) and Sujatha (31) were seriously injured in this accident while the rest sustained minor injuries. Swarnalatha and Sujatha died while undergoing treatment. SI Manohar has registered a case. Meanwhile, RDO Renuka visited the injured in the Chittoor government hospital at night.