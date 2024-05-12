Two Youths die and one injured in a accident in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident took place in Visakhapatnam on Saturday night, two young lost lives, with another youth sustaining serious injuries after two-wheeler falls from a flyover. The incident, attributed to overspeeding, occurred on the NAD Kotta Road flyover bridge, leaving a devastating impact on the victims and their families.

According to reports, three youths were riding a Duke bike on the flyover when the vehicle, speeding uncontrollably, collided with the flyover wall. The impact of the crash was severe, leading to one fatality at the scene of the accident, while another succumbed to critical injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The injured youth is currently receiving medical care as efforts are made to stabilize their condition.

The Airport Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, registering a case to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident. CCTV footage capturing the scenes of the crash has been reviewed, revealing the stark reality of the accident's cause: excessive speed. The visual evidence underscores the importance of adhering to speed limits and exercising caution on the roads to prevent such devastating outcomes.