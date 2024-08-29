Two YSRCP MPs to resign today, to meet Rajya Sabha chairman

In a significant shake-up for the YSR Congress Party (YCP) in Andhra Pradesh, two members of the Rajya Sabha, Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beda Mastan Rao, are set to resign from both the party and their parliamentary posts. The duo arrived in Delhi last night and have reportedly sought an appointment with the Rajya Sabha Chairman to submit their resignation letters.

According to sources, the appointment is scheduled for 12:30 PM today. This potential exodus comes amid growing unrest within the party, as additional leaders are also contemplating leaving YCP. Several former ministers have expressed their intentions to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), indicating a broader trend of discontent within YCP ranks.

In a notable departure, Pothula Sunitha, the state women's president of YCP, has already resigned from her position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and has sent her resignation letter to party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. She is expected to announce her future plans shortly.

As the political landscape shifts, Mopidevi is anticipated to convene a meeting with party activists in the Raypalle area following her resignation in Delhi, where she is likely to outline her next steps. The YSR Congress Party is facing a challenging period, with leadership stability now in question as more members consider their political futures.