Ugadi awards for Brahmin achievers

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya State President Konuru Satish Sarma announced that the Ugadi awards presentation ceremony will be held at Gayatri Convention Centre in Satyanarayanapuram of Vijayawada on March 22, on the occasion of Parabhava Nama Ugadi.

On this occasion, 18 distinguished Brahmin personalities from across the country who have rendered remarkable services in various fields will be honoured.

The awards are being presented in memory of Courtallam Peetadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Shiva Chidananda Bharati Swamiji, renowned singer and “Gana Gandharva” late SP Balasubrahmanyam, former Samakhya president Vadlamani Umamaheswara Rao, and Brahma Garjana creator late Kota Shankara Sharma.

The programme will begin at 9:00 AM with cultural events, followed by the Samakhya general body meeting at 10:00 AM. The Ugadi awards ceremony will take place from 11:30 AM to 3:00 pm. After that, special resolutions concerning the welfare and needs of the Brahmin community will be discussed and forwarded to the government. Representatives from all districts of the state are expected to attend the programme.