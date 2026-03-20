Ugadi celebrated with spiritual fervour

Puttaparthi: Ugadi celebrations were observed with devotion and spiritual fervour at Prasanthi Nilayam on Wednesday, as large numbers of devotees gathered to welcome the Telugu New Year.

The programme at Sai Kulwant Hall began with the chanting of Vedic hymns, invoking divine blessings for peace and prosperity in the Parabhava Samvatsaram.

This was followed by the Panchanga Shravanam delivered by Dr Vedantam Rajagopala Chakravarthy, who explained the significance of the traditional almanac with clarity and depth.

Highlighting the essence of Panchanga Shastra, he emphasised the importance of mindful living and encouraged devotees to respond to life’s situations with awareness rather than impulsive reactions.

Through relatable examples and practical guidance, he urged people to face challenges with a positive outlook and mental preparedness.

He further stressed the need for constant remembrance of Bhagawan through Nama Smaranam, stating that spiritual focus and inner strength are essential to navigate life’s uncertainties. The celebrations reflected a blend of devotion and introspection, reminding devotees to turn inward and strengthen their spiritual connection. The occasion also reinforced the message of embracing new beginnings with faith, resilience, and dedication to the divine path.

Devotees participated in the event with reverence, marking Ugadi as a day of renewal, hope, and spiritual awakening.