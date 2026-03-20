Ugadi celebrations highlight devpt and welfare as twin pillars of governance: Savita

Puttaparthi: Grand celebrations marking the Sri Parabhava Nama Ugadi were held at Sai Aramam in Puttaparthi on Thursday under the aegis of the District Tourism Department, reflecting rich Telugu traditions and cultural heritage.

Minister Savita, who attended as the chief guest, emphasised that development and welfare are the “two eyes” of governance.

Drawing a parallel with the rule of Sri Krishnadevaraya, she said the present administration under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is steering the State towards progress through effective governance, employment generation, and maintenance of law and order. District Collector Shyam Prasad noted that Ugadi is a festival that symbolises Telugu identity and unity, bringing people of all ages together. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to holistic district development and strengthening the tourism sector.

Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar highlighted that Ugadi celebrations reinforce family bonds and cultural values, appreciating the enthusiastic participation of people in traditional attire.

Former Minister Dr. Palle Raghunatha Reddy praised the district administration for organising the event in a grand manner, blending literature, art, and tradition, and underscored the spiritual significance of Puttaparthi.

The programme featured Panchanga Sravanam, a poets’ meet, and vibrant cultural performances including Kuchipudi dance and Kolatam by children. Several eminent personalities from literature and public service were felicitated.

Ugadi Pachadi was distributed to attendees, and financial assistance was extended to temple priests by the Endowments Department. Officials from various departments and members of the public participated in large numbers.