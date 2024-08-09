UltraTech limestone mine in Anantapur awarded 5-star rating by Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines

Twelve of UltraTech Cement Limited’s Limestone Mines have been rated 5 Stars for FY2022-23 by the Indian Bureau of Mines. The awards were given out on 7th August 2024 in Delhi by the Honourable Minister of Coal & Mines.

Of the twelve mines which received the award, one was the Tummalapenta Limestone Mine, which is part of Andhra Pradesh Cement Works, UltraTech’s Integrated Unit in Anantpur district, Andhra Pradesh. This is the second consecutive time the unit has won this award.

At the programme marking the event, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, the Honourable Union Minister of Coal & Mines felicitated UltraTech, India’s largest cement and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) company, for demonstrated exemplary performance in all aspects of mining and contributing to India’s mining sector. The felicitation ceremony was also graced by Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, the Honourable Minister of State for Coal and Mines.

UltraTech’s endeavours in driving excellence in mining are in line with the Indian Bureau of Mines’ goals towards sustainable mining, efficient operations, and technology-driven mineral processing. UltraTech has the distinction of being accorded a 5-Star rating for the highest number of mines across all categories of Minerals (Limestone, Iron Ore, Bauxite, Lead Zinc, Manganese) for FY2022-23.

Conceptualised by the Ministry of Mines, the Star ratings are based on the adoption of best practices for exhaustive and universal implementation of the Sustainable Development Framework in mining. A 5-Star rating, highest in the rating scheme, is given to mines which performed best on parameters such as scientific and efficient mining, compliance of approved production, zero waste mining, environment protection, steps taken for progressive and final mine closure, green energy sourcing, land, adoption of international standards, local communities engagement and welfare programmes, resettlement and other social impacts.

Below is the list of UltraTech’s mines which were awarded 5-Star ratings for FY 2022-23:











