Umesh Chandra a symbol of inspiration: Minister

Tenali: CivilSupplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said that Chadalavada Umesh Chandra was not just an individual but a symbol of inspiration for society. Participating in the 60th birth anniversary programme held in Tenali on Sunday, he said the life of Umesh Chandra, dedicated to public service, continues to guide the younger generation. The programme began with floral tributes to Umesh Chandra’s statue at Police Bomma Centre, where several police officials and prominent citizens paid homage since morning.

Later, a commemorative meeting was held attended by leaders, public representatives, officials, and admirers from across the state. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Manohar said, “Umesh Chandra stands as a symbol of courage, commitment, and integrity. It is our responsibility to follow the path he showed.” He called upon the youth to take inspiration from his life and work for society. MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad said, “Chadalavada represents trust and leadership. Umesh Chandra has earned a permanent place inthe hearts of the people, and his service spirit will always guide us.” Vemuru MLA Nakka Ananda Babu said that Umesh Chandra’s courage and commitment to justice serve as an inspiration to public representatives. Former Minister Nannapaneni Rajakumari stated that his life of service is particularly inspiring for youth and women, and will remain a guiding force for generations. IGP Ake Ravi Krishna described him as a true embodiment of discipline and impartiality, stating that his uncompromising stand against crime remains a matter of pride for the police department.

West Godavari district ollector Chadalavada Nagarani said that Umesh Chandra’s service and sacrifice continue to inspire every officer. She noted that his dedication to duty and commitment to people would always be remembered with respect and pride. On the occasion, a book comprising articles on Umesh Chandra’s life and service was released. A dedicated website based on his biography was launched, along with a mobile app developed by the Umesh Chandra Trust to benefit students and youth. Speakers recalled that Umesh Chandra, known for his discipline and fearless approach, was martyred by Naxalites in Hyderabad in 1999 while in service. His sacrifice continues to live on in the hearts of the people. The programme was organised under the guidance of his parents, Chadalavada Venugopala Rao and Nayanatara, with large participation from leaders, officials, and admirers from across the state.