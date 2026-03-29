Umesh Chandra’s 60th birth anniversary in Tenali today

Tenali: The 60th birth anniversary of former IPS officer Chadalavada Umesh Chandra will be celebrated in Tenali on Sunday. Leaders, public representatives, senior officials, and admirers from across the State are expected to attend the event.

As part of the programme, a book comprising articles written by eminent personalities on Umesh Chandra’s life will be released. A dedicated website based on his biography and a special mobile application developed by the Umesh Chandra Trust—aimed at benefiting youth and students—will also be launched.

The event will commence with floral tributes to his statue at Police Bomma Centre in Tenali, followed by a meeting at Hotel Gautam Grand.

Deputy Speaker Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raju will be the chief guest. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, MLA Nakka Anand Babu, IGP Ake Ravi Krishna, retired IPS officer Ghattamaneni Srinivas, West Godavari District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani, and others will also participate. The programme is being organised under the leadership of Chadalavada Venugopala Rao.