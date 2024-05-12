Live
Unauthorised use of indelible ink for marking voters' fingers will result in strict action: AP CEO
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh, Mukesh Kumar Meena, has issued a warning against the unauthorized use of indelible ink for marking voters' fingers. Meena stated that there is a campaign circulating on social media claiming that voters' fingers are being marked with indelible ink, which is produced by the government and only available at the Central Election Commission.
Meena emphasized that any claims of others having access to indelible ink are false propaganda and that strict action will be taken against those found using unauthorized ink for marking voters' fingers. He stressed that indelible ink is a government-produced product and any illegal activities involving other ink will not be tolerated.
The warning comes ahead of the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh and serves as a reminder to ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. Meena urged voters to remain vigilant and report any instances of unauthorised ink being used during the voting process.