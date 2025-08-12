Under Stree Shakti Scheme, free travel facility for women in five categories of buses from Aug 15

Vijayawada: The state government on Monday issued G.O. for ‘Stree Shakti Scheme’ under which free bus travel for women will be provided for women from August 15 in five categories of buses of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and AP Public Transport Department (APPTD) across the state.

Kantilal Dande, Principal Secretary, Transport, Roads & Buildings Department, issued the orders in this regard. He instructed the Commissioner, Public Transport Department, and Managing Director, APSRTC, Vijayawada to take immediate further action for effective implementation of the “Stree Shakti Scheme” accordingly.

As per the G.O. No. 27, all girls, women and transgender individuals domiciled in Andhra Pradesh, subject to the production of valid identity proof, will be the beneficiaries of the scheme. The government has declared that the scheme would be launched with the existing fleet; and, depending on the requirement and response.

New additional buses would be procured and introduced for the convenience of passengers, it said.

The scheme will be implemented only in certain types of services i.e. Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express and Express services. The scheme is not applicable to all non-stop services, interstate services of any category and contract carriage services, chartered services and package tours.

The order stated that the scheme is not applicable to Saptagiri Express, Ultra Deluxe, Super Luxury, Star Liner and all AC products. The eligible women are permitted to travel in enclave route services for free. The state government shall reimburse the expenditure to APSRTC based on the claim of zero fare tickets.

Security of the women passengers shall be a priority. Towards this end, the authorities may consider the supply of body-worn cameras to all women conductors and installation of CC cameras. Public amenities like provision of fans, chairs, drinking water and toilet facilities will be improved in all bus stations.

Recently, the state Cabinet gave its nod for implementation of the scheme. Free travel facility for women in APSRTC buses is one of the election promises of the coalition parties and women are eagerly waiting for its implementation in the state.