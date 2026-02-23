Union Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Inaugurates New SBI Branch in Nimmada

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the new State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Nimmada on Monday, emphasising its importance for local farmers and industries.

The Minister lit the lamp, performed special prayers, and toured the bank premises, inaugurating several counters. He handed over acknowledgement documents to locals making the first transactions.

Naidu expressed his happiness at the bank’s establishment, stating it would be highly beneficial for the community. He remarked that having a bank account in his hometown was significant, and he personally filled out and signed his new account form, handing it over to officials.

The Minister highlighted the potential for local businesses to grow further and urged officials to promote government schemes actively within the community.

He said that SBI would play a key role in residents’ financial transactions, aligning with sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who emphasise the role of banks in achieving national goals.

During the event, bank officials felicitated the Union Minister, and Naidu in turn felicitated SBI officials, presenting a memento as a token of gratitude for setting up the branch.

Senior officials from SBI, including Amaravati Circle Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar Patil, General Manager Hemanth Kumar, Deputy General Manager Rahul Sakaria, Regional Manager Uday Kumar, and Branch Manager Nagaraju, participated, along with local leaders and residents.