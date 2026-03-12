Union Bank extends support to Jakkampudi ZP school

Vijayawada: Union Bank of India, through its Zonal and Regional Office in Vijayawada, extended support to the Zilla Parishad High School at Jakkampudi Colony in Vijayawada Rural as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure.

As part of its CSR programme titled “Empower Her and Power Him,” the bank provided essential facilities to the Zilla Parishad School at Jakkampudi Colony, an underprivileged area where 736 students are currently pursuing their education.

Under the initiative, the bank donated a public address system with microphones and speakers to facilitate school assemblies and events. In addition, display racks were provided for the school’s science laboratory, enabling better organisation and display of scientific models and learning materials.

On the occasion, Union Bank Deputy Zonal Head MVN Ravi Shankar explained the importance of education to the students and encouraged them to focus on their studies to achieve success in life.

AGM Dasyam Srinivas, members of the Empower Her Committee — Vijayalakshmi, Priyanka, Radhika, Sudha and Pooja — and Power Him Committee members Srikanth and Ganesh were present at the programme. School Headmistress Padma also participated in the event.

