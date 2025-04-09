Union cabinet approves doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Union Cabinet has approved the doubling work of the railway line spanning 104 km between Tirupati, Pakala, and Katpadi, with an investment of ₹1,332 crore. During a media conference in Delhi, the Minister highlighted that the project is progressing rapidly.

He emphasised the potential for tourism development that this doubling work promises, stating, "Lakhs of tourists will come. Tirupati, Srikalahasti, and Chandragiri Fort are located in the doubling area." Vaishnaw further noted the significance of the Tirupati-Vellore route for medical and educational access.

The project is set to benefit approximately 14 lakh people across 400 villages, generating an estimated 35 lakh workdays and providing the capacity to transport 4 million tonnes of goods annually.