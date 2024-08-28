Live
Just In
Union cabinet approves proposed funds of Rs. 12,500 to Polavaram
The union cabinet has approved a proposal of ₹12,500 crore for the construction of the Polavaram project, signaling a decisive step forward in this long-awaited initiative.
This approval includes the necessary proposals for the first phase of the project, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing irrigation and flood control in the region. This decision comes after the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's request to centre on couple of occasions.
In addition to the Polavaram initiative, the Cabinet has also announced the establishment of 12 industrial smart cities across the country, with an extensive investment of ₹28,602 crore. This ambitious project aims to bolster industrialization in various states, specifically Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, and Punjab. The selected locations for these smart cities include Zaheerabad in Telangana, and Orvakallu and Kopparthi in Andhra Pradesh.
These decisions reflect the government's vision of fostering economic growth and infrastructure development, poised to create job opportunities and enhance the quality of life for citizens in the designated regions. The Union Cabinet's proactive measures are anticipated to drive significant advancements in both agricultural and industrial sectors in India.